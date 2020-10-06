COMMISSIONER WRECK VICTIM

Funeral services were held Monday for a county commissioner and veteran law enforcement officer who was involved in an off-road vehicle accident. District 8 County Commissioner David Gross, 54, was killed around 12:30 p.m., Wednesday (September 30) when the UTV he was driving overturned in the Sullivans Bend community.

According to the highway patrol, events leading up to the UTV wreck began when “Mr. Gross, operating a 2010 white Dodge Caravan on Sullivans Bend Road left the roadway on the right shoulder, striking a utility pole.

A passerby stopped and transported Mr. Gross to his (nearby) residence where he retrieved his Kawasaki UTV.

