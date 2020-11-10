Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 11/12/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Deborah M. Bishop Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Deborah M. Bishop, Deceased, who died on the 5th day of November, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of November, 2020. Signed Mary Angela Sanders, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 11-12-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Elizabeth Virginia Brown Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Virginia Brown, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of October, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 2nd day of November, 2020. Signed Sherry Lynn Davis, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 11-12-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Helen T. Royster Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Helen T. Royster, Deceased, who died on the 30th day of October, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 2nd day of November, 2020. Signed Helen Jane Royster Moore, Personal Representative Thelma Ann Royster White, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 11-5-2t

Sealed Bids are invited for General Contract for the Work of following project. Examine documents at Plan Room noted. Obtain documents from Plan Room. Bidders must be licensed per state law. Five percent (5%) Bid Security is required. Bid Security shall be in the form of a cashier’s check, Bank check, or Bid Bond (no personal/company checks accepted) subject to the conditions provided in the instructions to bidders. The successful bidder will be required to furnish acceptable Performance and Payment Bonds in the amount of One Hundred Percent (100%) of the contract amount, each bond. The term “Successful Bidder” means the lowest qualified, responsible Bidder to whom the Owner (on the basis of Owner’s evaluation as hereinafter provided) makes an award. All bidders must be licensed to perform the type construction described in the construction documents as required by Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, Amended by Chapter 406 of the Public Works Acts of 1977. The Owner reserves the right to waive any irregularities or reject any or all bids as deemed in the best interest of the Owner. In the event all bids are rejected, the project may be re-advertised. ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Project: SCADA Room Buildout for Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation 907 Main St N, Carthage, TN MANDATORY Attendance Pre-Bid Conference: November 19, 2020 at 10:00 am CST (This will be an online meeting) (Contact Maffett Loftis Engineering for meeting login formation) Bids received: at Maffett Loftis Engineering, LLC 1 South Jefferson Ave, Suite 101 Cookeville, TN 38501 Until: December 3, 2020 2:00 pm CST Plan Room: NCA Reprographics and Plans Room 701 E Spring Street, Cookeville, TN 38501 Telephone 931-528-9223 Plan Charge: Purchase from NCA Reprographics and Plans Room Designer: Maffett Loftis Engineering, LLC 1 South Jefferson Ave., Suite 101 Cookeville, Tennessee 38501 Telephone 931-526-5143 Contact: Gary D Loftis, PEgary@maffett-loftis.com 00-02-00

The Smith County Election Commission will meet November 17, 2020, at 6:30 pm at the Election Commission Offi ce located at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN for the purpose of certifying the November 3, 2020 election results and expenses and such other business as may come before the body. Public Notice 11-12-20(1t)

Public Notice The Gordonsville Municipal Planning Commission will hold a combined November/ December meeting on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The public is invited to attend. Milton Gibbs, Mayor 11-12-20(1t)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: WL Markers, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98303-4180-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNU073 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 12/28/2020.

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 11-12-20(1t)

Smith County Hwy Department will be accepting Bids for a vehicle that has a lowered floor, Power Door, Power folding ramp, power kneeling system, remote entry, step and roll driver/passenger front seats, rubber fl ooring, power tie down base only with voice feedback, and a power wheel chair bracket with stabilizer. Sealed bids should be delivered to Smith County Finance Department on or before November 18th 2020. Bid Notice 11-12-20(1t)

