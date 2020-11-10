POLICE INVESTIGATING FIRE AT RESTAURANT

Carthage police are investigating a fire which occurred Sunday night at Lolly’s Cafe. Most of the damage was to the front of the building. Investigators suspect the fire started in hay bales which were placed at the front of the restaurant below a window near the restaurant’s entrance.

The hay bales were part of a fall scene. No electricity or lighting was part of the fall scene. “A citizen happened to be driving by and reported it,” said Fire Chief Joe Hiett. The heat from the fire busted out part of the front windows at the restaurant. “We had good response from our firemen.

Also, the Carthage Police Department used fire extinguishers to help put out the fire in the hay,” Chief Hiett said.

