SCHOOL OFFICIALS DECIDE ON ‘DIFFERENT DIRECTION’ FOR SCHS FOOTBALL PROGRAM

Smith County High School is expected to begin the search for a new head football coach as soon as this week, according to Director of Schools Barry Smith. “The principal at the school (Smith County High School) informed me they have decided to go another direction and they felt like this was the best decision to make at this time,” Director Smith said, Monday afternoon.

Head Coach Scott Murray, who headed the program for two years, had an 11-12 record with the Owls during two seasons of play. A Smith County High School graduate, Murray came to the program in 2019 and led the Owls to a 7-5 record. That year, the team placed second in the region and lost in the second round of the playoffs. This year Murray’s team went 4-7, placing second in the region.

This past Friday night the team lost in the first round of the playoffs to Brainerd 14-13 in overtime.

