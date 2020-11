EARLY HOLIDAY DEADLINE

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday next Thursday (November 26), next week’s edition of the Courier will be printed early, requiring a change in deadlines.

The deadline for advertisements and community news is Noon, Friday, November 20. Thanksgiving week the Courier will be placed in newspaper racks on Monday, November 23, and placed in the mail Tuesday.

The Courier office will be closed on Thursday and Friday of next week for Thanksgiving.