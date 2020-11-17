SHERIFF’S DEPT. ARREST FIVE ON DRUG CHARGES

The sheriff’s department has executed search warrants on two residencies and arrested a total of 12 people who face multiple drug-related charges. The investigations were conducted only days apart. During the latest search five people were arrested at a Friendship Hollow Road South residence located near the Defeated community.

Multiple officers with the sheriff’s department including its two K-9 units converged on the residence finding various drugs. Also, investigators allege evidence was found of illegal drug sales. According to an offense report filed by K-9 officer Sgt. Junior Fields, law enforcement authorities received information Phillip Scott Bennett, 29, Gordonsville, was at the residence and allegedly a drug sale was taking place.

