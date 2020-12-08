Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 12/10/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Oliver Michael Apple Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Oliver Michael Apple, Deceased, who died on the 28th day of July, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of November, 2020. Signed Kenneth Michael Apple, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-3-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sherry Lee Bowman Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of December, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Sherry Lee Bowman, Deceased, who died on the 31st day of July, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 4th day of December, 2020. Signed Anthony Bowman, Personal Representative Tim Bowman, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 12-10-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Valerie Ann Jakes Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Valerie Ann Jakes, Deceased, who died on the 3rd day of March, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of November, 2020. Signed Elliot Sean Jakes, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-3-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Kenneth King Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Kenneth King, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of October, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of November, 2020. Signed Joshua King, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 12-3-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Danny Hoyt Owens Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Danny Hoyt Owens, Deceased, who died on the 16th day of November, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of November, 2020. Signed Danny Wayne Owens, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-3-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Daniel F. Sloan, Sr. Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Daniel F. Sloan, Sr., Deceased, who died on the 29th day of October, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of November, 2020. Signed Elizabeth Pettross, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie Winkler, Attorney 12-3-2t

________________________

ESTATE OF Johnnie Morris Vaden Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Johnnie Morris Vaden, Deceased, who died on the 8th day of October, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of November, 2020. Signed Laura Mae Vaden, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David W. Lawrence, Attorney 12-3-2t

________________________

I, Jonathan Ruebeck, have this 2006 Niss with this VIN # JN8AZ08W36W522246 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-486-8792. 11-26-3tpd

________________________

Agricultural Land for Lease, Cordell Hull Wildlife Management Area The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency announces the intention to award Revenue leases on agricultural parcels in Cordell Hull WMA and Refuge in Jackson and Smith counties for the term of 5 years. The agricultural areas to be leased consist of approximately 1,000 acres over 10 separate contracts. Bids will be accepted from December 15, 2020 to January 12, 2021. Submitted bids will be opened at 10:00 am on January 13, 2021 at the TWRA Regional offi ce 464 Industrial Blvd Crossville, TN 38555. To receive an invitation to bid or for more information on this leasing program, call Johnny Poston at (615) 342-9307 or email at johnny.poston@tn.gov. 12-03-20(2t)

________________________

The Carthage Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce building, 939 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage. The meeting is open to the public. Attendees are asked to wear a face covering over nose and mouth until seated six feet apart and follow social distancing guidelines. Public Notice Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 12-10-20(1t)

________________________

Notice of Public Hearing A final public hearing will be held Monday, December 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the Carthage Town Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage,TN 37030. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the close out and completion of the 2018 Community Development Block Grant for Commercial Facades through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development for façade renovations in downtown Carthage. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefi ts of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special needs accommodations are required, you may contact the Mayor’s offi ce at 615-735-1881. Sarah Marie Smith Mayor Town of Carthage 12-10-20(2t)

________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Town of Carthage, TN Walking Trail – Carthage City Park

Separate sealed bids for the construction of the Carthage City Park Walking Trail will be received by the Town of Carthage at the Mayor’s offi ce, located at 314 Spring St./Carthage, TN 37030, until 10:00 a.m. CST on Monday, January 4, 2021, at which time all bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud. This project consists of the construction of a new 10-foot wide asphalt walking trail, paving the existing trail, and adding ADA-compliant parking. The project is funded through a Recreational Trails Program (RTP) Grant through the TN Department of Environment & Conservation (TDEC). The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Mid-Tenn Engineering Company, located at 648 Highway 52 Bypass W./Lafayette, TN 37083. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Offi ce Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Bidding Documents may also be examined at Nashville Minority Business, 223 Rosa L Parks Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203, and online at www.midtennengineering.com. Please direct questions to Evan White, Project Engineer, by Phone: 615-666-2385 or Email: ewhite@midtennengineering.com. Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office during the hours indicated above. Bidding Documents are available as portable document format (PDF) fi les for a nonrefundable charge of $50.00. Alternatively, printed Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Offi ce either via in-person pick-up or via mail, upon Issuing Offi ce’s receipt of payment for the Bidding Documents. The non-refundable cost of printed Bidding Documents is $150.00 per set, payable to “Mid-Tenn Engineering Company.” Upon Issuing Office’s receipt of payment, printed Bidding Documents will be sent via the prospective Bidder’s delivery method of choice; the shipping charge will depend on the shipping method chosen. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the prospective Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. The Town of Carthage is an equal opportunity provider and employer and does not discriminate against or exclude a bidder with respect to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. Disadvantaged, minority-owned, and woman-owned businesses are encouraged to participate. Owner: Town of Carthage By: Sarah Marie Smith Title: Mayor Date: 12-10-2020 12-10-20(1t)