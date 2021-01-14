Obit – Mrs. Sabrina Grisham

Mrs. Sabrina Grisham, age 50, of recently Knoxville, TN and longtime resident of Carthage, TN, passed away on Friday, January 8th, 2021.

Mrs. Grisham was born May 9th, 1970 in Oak Ridge, TN and was a graduate of Clinton High School in Clinton, TN. She was a master barber and graduated from the Boro Barber Academy in Murfreesboro, TN in 1996. She enjoyed attending Carthage Church of Christ.

Mrs. Grisham is survived by Father; Larry Tindell and wife Charolette of Powell, TN. Mother; Teresa Hill of Knoxville, TN. Sons; Jarrett Walker of Brentwood, TN and Alex Grisham of Riddleton, TN. Brother; Timothy Tindell and wife Chanda of Oak Ridge, TN. She is also survived by many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mrs. Grisham are scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 1PM at the Ridgewood Cemetery with Edward L. Anderson officiating.

The family and friends will gather just prior to the 1PM graveside services.

Bass Funeral Home