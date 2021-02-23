ICE, SNOW STORMS STRIKE COUNTY

Up To Six Inches In Areas

The worst winter weather in some time swept through the county last week, bringing back-to-back ice and snow storms as well as persistent sub-freezing temperatures.

Thursday morning, residents in most areas of the county awoke to six inches or more of icy precipitation on the ground, including a thick layer of ice, which had fallen earlier in the week, topped off with four to five inches of freshly fallen snow. Freezing rain, sleet and some snow fell Sunday night, Monday and into Tuesday morning.

Because the temperature remained below freezing through the storm, little had melted when four to five inches of snow fell overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Another round of snow fell Tuesday afternoon, resulting in lite accumulation.

