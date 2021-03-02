CRIMINAL HOMICIDE CHARGES FILED IN FRIDAY MORNING SHOOTING

A Gordonsville woman faces charges in the shooting death of a 47-year-old Hogans Creek area man. Tara Leigh Greene, 33, has been charged by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) with criminal homicide and theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000, according to the affidavit of complaint filed by TBI Special Agent Charlie Belote, who is leading investigation in the case.

The shooting victim was identified as Wendel Wilkey (Wenn) Bennett Jr., 47, of the Thompson Hollow. Over the weekend, Greene was held in the county jail without bond. The shooting occurred shortly before 7 a.m., Friday morning in the Thompson Hollow which is off Hogans Creek Road.

Following a 911 call, an ambulance was dispatched to the scene where a “48-year-old (age turned out to be 47) male” had received a gunshot wound. In addition to an ambulance, multiple officers with the sheriff’s department and other agencies immediately responded to the scene.

