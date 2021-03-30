| logout
ALMOST 8 INCHES OF RAIN FELL IN SOME AREAS
Rainfall totals recorded for Saturday into Sunday morning are dramatic. Anywhere from five inches to almost eight inches of rain fell during a 24-hour period (Saturday into Sunday morning).
The heaviest rain fell in the Elmwood and Rome areas. A CoCoRaHS weather station in the Elmwood community recorded 7.80 inches of rain fell from Saturday morning to 7 a.m., Sunday.
In the Rome area, 7.04 inches was recorded.
Meanwhile in the Carthage area, 6.29 inches fell.
