ALMOST 8 INCHES OF RAIN FELL IN SOME AREAS

Rainfall totals recorded for Saturday into Sunday morning are dramatic. Anywhere from five inches to almost eight inches of rain fell during a 24-hour period (Saturday into Sunday morning).

The heaviest rain fell in the Elmwood and Rome areas. A CoCoRaHS weather station in the Elmwood community recorded 7.80 inches of rain fell from Saturday morning to 7 a.m., Sunday.

In the Rome area, 7.04 inches was recorded.

Meanwhile in the Carthage area, 6.29 inches fell.

