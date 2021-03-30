RACKLEY ROOFING TO SPONSOR MAJOR RACE

A Smith County business will serve as the title sponsor of a major racing competition at the Nashville Motor Superspeedway. South Carthage based Rackley Roofing will serve as the title sponsor of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, June 18 after agreeing to a multi-year deal.

The announcement was made on Tuesday (March 23). The “Rackley Roofing 200” (7 p.m. CT, FS1) on Friday, June 18 is the 12th race of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season and the first race of Nashville Superspeedway’s Father’s Day Weekend tripleheader, which also includes the inaugural “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) on Sunday, June 20 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) on Saturday, June 19.

Rackley Roofing is one of Tennessee’s leading industrial and commercial roofing contractors. Rackley Roofing, established in 1974, has five locations throughout Tennessee. The company is part owner of the Rackley WAR No. 25 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, driven by 11-time Truck Series race winner Timothy Peters. Peters and fellow Truck Series veteran Clay Greenfield will have Rackley Roofing as their main sponsors for the “Rackley Roofing 200.”

