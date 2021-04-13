Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/15/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mildred Bane Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of April, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Mildred Bane, Deceased, who died on the 29th day of January, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of April, 2021. Signed Howard Bane, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 4-15-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Wendel W. Bennett, Jr. Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of April, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Wendel W. Bennett, Jr., Deceased, who died on the 26th day of February, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 9th day of April, 2021. Signed Alexia Bennett, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Robert S. Stevens, Attorney 4-15-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Gary Allen Gatlin Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of April, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Gary Allen Gatlin, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of July, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 5th day of April, 2021. Signed Bonnie Sue Climer Gatlin, Personal Representative Branden Bellar, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 4-15-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Willie Estelene Myers Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Willie Estelene Myers, Deceased, who died on the 31st day of March, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 7th day of April, 2021. Signed Willie Blythe Myers, Co-Personal Representative Steven Blythe Myers, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 4-15-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Doras Sidney Williams Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Doras Sidney Williams, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of March, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 29th day of March, 2021. Signed Travis Williams, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 4-8-2t

I, Robert Baehli, have this 2004 Suzuki VL-800RS with this VIN#JS1VS54A942110002 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-318-8249. 04-08-21(2t)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Lu, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98303-4143-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNT293 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 5/21/2021.

Public Notice The Smith County Election Commission will meet Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 5:00 pm at the Election Commission Offi ce located at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN for the purpose of reorganization, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. 04-15-21(1t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR ASPHALT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 26, 2021 AT 9:00 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-15-21(2t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR BINDER. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 26, 2021 AT 9:30 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-15-21(2t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR COLD MIX. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 26, 2021 AT 10:00 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-15-21(2t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR CRUSHED STONE. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 26, 2021 AT 10:30 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-15-21(2t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR CORRUGATED CULVERT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 26, 2021 AT 11:00 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-15-21(2t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR MICRO-SURFACING. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 26, 2021 AT 11:30 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-15-21(2t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR TIRES. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 26, 2021 AT 8:30 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-15-21(2t)

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 04-15-21(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Carthage Water Department will not mail their 2020 Water Quality Report. The 2020 Report will be published in the Carthage Courier on April 22, 2021. This Report can be reviewed on the Town of Carthage’s website or on their social media pages. The Report can also be reviewed at the Carthage City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN. Monday thru Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You may request a copy by calling 615-735-1881. Sarah M. Smith – Mayor of Carthage 04-15-21(1t)