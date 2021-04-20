GORDONSVILLE TEACHER PASSES AWAY

“She was a sweet soul.” It’s one of the first thoughts which comes to mind as Gordonsville High School Principal Shane Vaden describes Tracy Alexander.

The seventh and eighth grade teacher at Gordonsville Middle School, which shares the same building with Gordonsville High School, passed away Sunday afternoon, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in neighboring Putnam County.

Alexander, who taught social studies, fell ill while schools were out for spring break and was admitted to the hospital on April 2.

The South Carthage resident was being treated for COVID-19, according to information provided in the teacher’s obituary.

