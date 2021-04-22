Obit – Ms. Rebecca Bogle

Ms. Rebecca Bogle, age 73 of Gordonsville, died Wednesday evening, April 21 at Summit Medical Center. She is survived by: 4 children, Arthur Bogle of Gordonsville, Johnny Bogle of Gordonsville, Troy Bogle and wife Stacy of Rome, Chantay Sayer and husband Christopher of Gordonsville; 2 brothers, Bill Wright of Lebanon, Marshall Wright of Lebanon; 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Bogle is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home in Kempville where her service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, April 25 at 3:00 PM. Bro. Shane Smith will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Troy Bogle Jr, Troy Bogle Sr. Arthur Bogle, Christopher Ray, Thomas Bryan, Jonathan Tyler, Chris Saye, Johnny Bogle.

Visitation will be on Sunday only from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

Sanderson of Kempville