ROME MAN CHARGED IN SHERIFF’S DEPT. FAKE DRUG INVESTIGATION

A sheriff’s department K-9 unit investigation alleges fake drugs were sold to a man who suffered an overdose. One person has been charged in connection with the April 17 incident. The male subject who overdosed was revived through the use of Narcan.

Meanwhile, a Rome resident faces multiple charges in connection with the incident. According to an offense report filed by K-9 officer Sgt. Junior Fields, Richard Joseph Kowalski Jr., 61, Lebanon, allegedly sold the man “10 fake Oxycodone (Fentanyl) pills”.

