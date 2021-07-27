Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 07/29/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Betty Lou Armistead Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of July, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Betty Lou Armistead, Deceased, who died on the 26th day of June, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 19th day of July, 2021. Signed Jennifer Maynard, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 7-29-2t

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage Beer Board will meet Thursday, August 5th, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Smith County Heritage Museum in the Performance Hall Area. The Board will consider an application for a beer license for Nobels Restaurant. Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage 07-29-21(1t)

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Gordonsville will be accepting sealed bids for the following surplus inventory: Sealed bids will be accepted beginning Wednesday, July 28, 2021 and must be received at Gordonsville City Hall no later than Friday, August 13, 2021; 10:00 a.m. at which time bids will be opened. Items can be viewed by appointment. All surplus property will be as is. The Town of Gordonsville reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. John Potts, Mayor Town of Gordonsville 63 E. Main Street, Gordonsville, TN 38563 • 2009 DODGE CHARGER VIN#: 2B3KA43V39H625989- MINIMUM BID $750.00 • 2013 CHEVROLET IMPALA VIN#: 2G1WD5E32D1146014 – SALVAGE TITLE • FORD SERIES 501 SICKLE MOWER – SERIAL #45713 • 4’ BUSH HOG • 5’ SCRAPER BLADE • KUBOTA L3250 TRACTOR 07-29-21(1t)

________________________

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Andrea Waggoner. The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, August 2nd, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 07-22-21(2t)

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, August 5th, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Smith County Heritage Museum in the Performance Hall Area. (Enter from Ward Avenue side). The meeting is open to the public. All interested citizens are welcome to attend. 07-29-21(1t) Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage

________________________

BID NOTICE Smith County EMS will be accepting sealed bids for (2) New Ambulance Remounts. Bid Specifi cations may be requested via email at emsdirector@smithcountytn.gov, or you may call 615-735-0800 Ext. 116 to request them via email. All bids must be sealed and mailed. No bids will be accepted via email or fax. Bids are due by Monday, August 9th, 2021 @ 9am, at which time they will be opened. Bids must be mailed to the Smith County Mayor, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN. 37030. Envelope should be clearly marked “Ambulance Bid”. Smith County EMS has the right to reject any and all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on basis of Race, Color, National Origin, Age, Sex or Disability. 07-29-21(2t)

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE Please be advised that a vacancy has occurred in the Smith County Commission. Commissioner Dalton Paschal has tendered his resignation leaving a seat vacant in District 3. The Smith County Commission will fi ll the vacant seat at its regularly scheduled Commission meeting held August 9, 2021, at 7:00 P.M. Any registered voter of District 3 in Smith County may submit their name for consideration to the Smith County Mayor, Jeff Mason at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030, in the form of a signed statement declaring interest in the seat. Alternatively, any candidate may also appear in person at the regularly scheduled meeting as described in this notice without a written submission. All candidates MUST be qualifi ed to fi ll the vacancy. Smith County thanks Dalton Paschal for his service. 07-29-21(1t)