WOMAN FOUND DECEASED IN BLAZE

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A woman was discovered deceased inside a mobile home during a fire last Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred in the Bluff Creek community which borders South Carthage on the south side of its city limits in the area of Gordonsville Highway/Highway 53 and Bradford Hill Road.

The victim was identified as Michelle Ann Hughes, 63.

The fire occurred at 14 Jones Lane, which is off Wilkerson Hollow Lane off Bradford Hill Road.

The fire was reported to 911 at 9:14 a.m. A caller reported smoke coming from the mobile home and there was possibly a female who was on oxygen inside the structure.

