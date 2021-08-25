Obit – Mrs. Margie Christian

Funeral services for Margie Marie Christian, 73 of Buffalo Valley, were Thursday, August 12 at 2 PM at the Baxter Chapel of Hooper Huddleston Horner Funeral Home. Interment followed in Gordonsville Cemetery in Smith County. Rev. Shane Gregory officiated.

Mrs. Christian died Monday, August 9, 2021 in Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

She was born October 31, 1947 in Arkansas to the late Doyce Edgar and Velma Ethel Moore House.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandchildren, Grace Lee Wisniewski and Henry Lee Wisniewski; sisters, Katie Medley and Clara Mae Agee; brother, John Robert Wilson.

She was saved when she was 16 years old in Indiana. Margie was a member of South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church.

Margie had worked in the past as a waitress at Shoney’s and also at McDonald’s of Gordonsville.

She enjoyed tending to her flowers, gardening, reading, doing crossword puzzles, watching nature shows on TV. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially the grandkids and on the farm with Roy. Margie truly was a “people person”. Her favorite flower was lilac and her favorite color was green.

Survivors include husband of 50 years (married December 19, 1970) Roy Christian of Buffalo Valley, daughters and sons-in-law, Kay and Glenn Doolittle of Gordonsville, Karen and James Wisniewski of Carthage, sister, Doris Watson of Fort Wayne, Indiana, grandchildren, Gordon Oliver and Gabriel Owen Doolittle, Nicholas Robert Wisniewski.

Pallbearers were J.T. Thompson, Buddy Sparks, Josh & Lucas Tucker, Randy Mundy and Kenny Wilson.

Baxter Chapel of Hooper Huddleston Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Christian family.

