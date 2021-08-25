Obit – Mrs. Reba Shoemake

Mrs. Reba Jackson Shoemake, age 83 of Club Springs, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Mrs. Shoemake was born August 19, 1937 in Buffalo Valley, a daughter of the late Horace Jackson and Euraleen Whitehead Jackson. She married Charles Layton Shoemake on December 24, 1952 and he preceded her in death on July 14, 1992. Mrs. Shoemake was also preceded in death by daughter, Patricia Jean Shoemake in November of 1957; brothers, Joyce Rittenberry, John Rittenberry, and Euell Jackson; and sisters, Joyce Bogle, Mildred Allen, Ruby Phillips, Helen Leazenby, and Evelyn Down, and grandson-in-law, Steven Riddle.

Mrs. Shoemake was a longtime member of the Macedonia the Baptist Church of Christ in Club Springs. She retired from Dana Corporation.

Mrs. Shoemake is survived by three daughters, Kathy (Mike) Bennett of Hickman, Deborah (Charles) Fields of Chestnut Mound, and Vickie (Paul) Woods of Club Springs; brother, Paul Jackson of Flat Rock, and Frances Craigmile of Alabama; fourteen grandchildren, Jessica (Mike) Geekie, Brenda Riddle, Jamie (Shannon) Baker, Mikey Bennett, Patrick Bennett, Bobby (Amanda) Cripps, Jr, Jessica (Sean) Antoniak, Charles T. (Lori) Fields, Wayne Woods, Jennifer (Lynn) Burton, Micki Dixon, Regina Shiveley, Melissa Johnson, and Karen Kendall. Numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Shoemake were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 1PM with Bro. Mike Bennett and Bro. Tim Bennett officiating. Interment followed in the New Macedonia Cemetery on Pea Ridge, with Bro. Jerry Driver officiating.

The family requests memorials be made to the New Macedonia Cemetery.

