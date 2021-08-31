Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 09/02/21

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Joshua Wilkins and Tiffany Reavis-Wilkins executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., Lender and Joseph B. Pitt, Jr., Trustee(s), which was dated November 25, 2014, and recorded on December 1, 2014, in Book 284, at Page 245 in Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 20, 2021, at 01:00 PM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: LOAN #: 3334210455 DATE: November 25, 2014 PROPERTY ADDRESS: 306 TURKEY CREEK HWY, CARTHAGE, TN 37030 Land located in the 2nd Civil District of SMITH County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Tract #1-2.33 acres, +/- BEGINNING at an iron rod in the east margin of Turkey Creek Highway, same being the southwest corner of this tract and the northwest corner of Curtis A. Scruggs, Sr., thence with said margin along a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 19 deg. 32 min. 19 sec., a radius of 567.00 feet, a tangent length of 97.62 feet, and a chord of North 15 deg. 50 min. 15 sec. West 192.42 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 193.35 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #2 of the Kittrell Farm property (5.36 acres as per survey of same date) North 81 deg. 06 min. 37 sec. East 684.82 feet to an iron rod at a 24-inch hackberry tree; thence with line of Thomas D. Parnell South 07 deg. 48 min. 01 sec. West 91.84 feet to an iron rod at a 28-inch poplar tree; thence South 67 deg. 37 min. 32 sec. West 262.31 feet to a large walnut stump; thence continuing with Parnell and with line of Curtis A. Scruggs, Sr., South 72 deg. 27 min. 12 sec. West 274.81 feet to a locust snag; thence continuing with line of Scruggs South 80 deg. 50 min. 40 sec. West 108.41 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 2.33 acres, more or less, by survey by Carroll Carman, TN # 910, dated November 18, 2002. Subject to a power line transmission easement crossing the above-described tract. Being the same property conveyed to Grantor by deed dated November 25, 2014, of record at Book 284, page 242, Register’s Office for SMITH County, Tennessee. Parcel ID Number: 031 053.04 Address/Description: 306 Turkey Creek Highway, Carthage, TN 37030 Current Owner(s): Joshua W. Wilkins and wife, Tiffany M. Reavis-Wilkins Other Interested Party(ies): The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 17-14481 FC02 9-2-3t

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON IN RE: THE ADOPTION OF A MALE CHILD, JA’TITUS DONNELL GLENN REEDY, DOB:01/27/2020 BY: RUSSELL G. WHARTON and wife, FELECIA Y. WHARTON, Petioners/Maternal Grandparents, and CLARRISSA ALEXIUS WHARTON, Co-Petitioner/Mother, v. WILLIAM DONNELL REEDY, Legal Father/Respondent, and LAGREGORY KIRKENDOLL, Putative Father/Respondent. File No. 2021-AD-395

________________________ ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION ________________________ Upon sworn request of the Petitioners, who have filed a Petition for Adoption and Termination of Parental Rights with Consent of Clarissa Alexius Wharton against Respondent, LAGREGORY KIRKENDOLL, and for good cause shown, it is hereby ORDERED, ADJUDGED, and DECREED that: l. The location and residence of Respondent, LAGREGORY KIRKENDOLL, is unknown, and after diligent inquiry, cannot be ascertained 2. Petitioners have conducted a diligent inquiry for Respondent, LAGREGORY KIRKENDOLL, as presented to this Court with particularity by testimony in open court; and 3. The best possible notice under the circumstances and notice reasonably calculated to give Respondent, LAGREGORY KIRKENDOLL, actual notice is publication in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper located in Smith County Tennessee, or another paper of general circulation as provided by law. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that notice by publication be made against LAGREGORY KIRKENDOLL in the Carthage Courier as provided by law and that LAGREGORY KIRKENDOLL shall be required to answer within thirty (30) days of final publication or have a default judgment entered against him. ENTERED this the 6th day of August , 2021. KANE & CROWELL, PLLC AMANDA G. CROWELL, #15413 Attorney for Petitioners 133 South College Street Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 (615) 449-4848 8-19-4tpd

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Charles Herbert TrimpleNotice is hereby given that on the 26th day of August, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Charles Herbert Trimple, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of August, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of August, 2021. Signed Lysa Moulton, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 9-2-2t

NOTICE TO SEAN STARKEY: THE JUVENILE COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE 2021-JV-159 In re: Khloe Maelynn Lustre (DOB: 10/20/2009) and Kaleb Maddox Bartley (DOB: 12/09/2004), Petitioner Sheri Thomas has filed a Petition against you seeking to declare Khloe Maelynn Lustre and Kaleb Maddox Bartley dependent and neglected children, which a copy of can be obtained at the office of the Clerk of Court located at 332 Justice Drive, Carthage, TN 37030, that the whereabouts of the Respondent, SEAN STARKEY, are unknown, so that ordinary process of law cannot be served; IT IS ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED that Publication for this ORDER shall be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Carthage Courier, which is a newspaper published at least weekly in Carthage, Tennessee, and that the Respondent be given notice therein; Respondent is hereby REQUIRED to answer or otherwise respond to the Emergency Petition for Ex Parte Order for Protective Custody of Minor Children Due to Dependency and Neglect and For Temporary Custody filed in this case within thirty (30) days from the date of the fourth (4th) weekly publication of this Order; and, That should the Respondent fail to answer or otherwise respond to the Petition pursuant to this Order, then he shall be deemed to have received actual notice hereof and default may be taken against him. Respondent is to serve upon ROBIN C. MOORE, whose address is 220 Main Street North, PO Box 182, Carthage, TN 37030 a copy of said answer to the Petition and also file a copy with the Clerk of Court. 9-2-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Lloyd Herbert Maggart Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of August, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Lloyd Herbert Maggart, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of August, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of August, 2021. Signed Joel F. Maggart, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie Winkler, Attorney 8-26-2t

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 20th day of May, 2002, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 57, Page 479, MARK SPENCER KING and wife, TERESA KING, conveyed to WALTER G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee, by instrument of record in Record Book 408, Page 172, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, September 17, 2021, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Sixteenth (16th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 072 PARCEL: 026.03 LYING AND BEING in the Sixteenth (16th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at the southeast corner of the Grantors home tract and running East and West 125 ft. and North and South 315 ft. along parallel lines. Being the back portion of Grantors home tract and being surrounded on the East by Reggie King heirs, on the South and West by Grantors farm and North by Grantors home, the other ½ of this tract. Grantee also shall have a 12-foot right-of-way across Grantors home tract to this property that runs with the land. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Mark Spencer King by Warranty Deed from Horace King and wife, Mary Frances King, dated April 17, 1991, of record in Deed Book 121, Page 556, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Mark Spencer King died December 9, 2002 intestate in Smith County, Tennessee, and his interest in said property passed by intestate succession to his heirs-at-law, to-wit: his surviving spouse, Teresa King, and his two (2) children, Keyona Shanese King and Marquesas Jair King. SEE Affidavit of Heirship of record in Record Book 291, Page 290, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 7 Stewart Hollow Lane, Elmwood, Tennessee 38560. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Keyona Shanese King 7 Stewart Hollow Lane Elmwood, TN 38560 Marquesas Jair King 7 Stewart Hollow Lane Elmwood, TN 38560 Lebanon HMA, LLC d/b/a Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon c/o MENDELSON LAW FIRM Attorneys at Law 799 Estate Place Memphis, TN 38120 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on August 26, 2021, September 2, 2021 and September 9, 2021. This the 18th day of August, 2021. JAMIE D. WINKLER SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER, PLLC ATTORNEYS AT LAW 212 MAIN STREET NORTH P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 PHONE NO.: (615) 735-1684 8-26-3t

NOTICE LEEANNE RENEE HARRIS JIMMY ANDERSON SMALLWOOD, JR., The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to Liam Anderson Smallwood. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Laura Beth Whitley, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 644-6147, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 23rd day of November, 2021. at 8:30 a.m.. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 8-26-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Geneva F. Gentry Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Geneva F. Gentry, Deceased, who died on the 7th day of January, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of August, 2021. Signed Jacky Carver, Jr., Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 8-26-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Edward Scott Blair Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Edward Scott Blair, Deceased, who died on the 3rd day of July, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of August, 2021. Signed Betty Ann Blair, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Richard M. Brooks, Attorney 8-26-2t

Smith County Solid Waste will be taking sealed bids for the leasing of a D6 dozer and a 973 track loader. Please mail or bring your bids to 122 Turner High Circle Carthage, TN. The bid will take place at the Turner Building on September 14th at 10:00A.M. If you need any more information please call the landfi ll director at 615-281-0118. Bid Notice 09-02-21(2t)

I, Roger Mims, have this 2007 Nissan Altima with this VIN#1N4BL24E68C104266 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 931-588-1630. 09-02-21(2t)

I, Roger Mims, have this 1995 GMC 1500 with this VIN#2GTEC19HBS1539923 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 931-588-1630. 09-02-21(2t)

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Andrea Waggoner. The Grand Jury will next meet on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 08-26-21(2t)

NOTICE TO BID Town of Carthage, TN Sealed Bids for the construction of the 3rd Ave. Retaining Wall will be received, by Town of Carthage, at the offi ce of the Mayor, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at 10:00 a.m. local time on September 21, 2021, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The Project consists of constructing a solider pile retaining wall along 3rd Ave. approximately 190 L.F. in length ranging from 4 feet to 10 feet in height. The Issuing Offi ce for the Bidding Documents is: Mid-Tenn Engineering Company, 648 Highway 52 Bypass W., Lafayette, Tennessee 37083. Direct questions to Evan White, Project Engineer, Phone: 615-666-2385, or Email: ewhite@midtennengineering.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Offi ce on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Offi ce as described below. Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Offi ce during the hours indicated above. Bidding Documents are available as portable document format (PDF) fi les for no charge. Alternatively, printed Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Offi ce either via in-person pick-up or via mail, upon Issuing Offi ce’s receipt of payment for the Bidding Documents. The non-refundable cost of printed Bidding Documents is $50.00 per set, payable to “Mid-Tenn Engineering Company”. Upon Issuing Offi ce’s receipt of payment, printed Bidding Documents will be sent via the prospective Bidder’s delivery method of choice; the shipping charge will depend on the shipping method chosen. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Offi ce will be considered the prospective Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Offi ce. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Offi ce. Owner: Town of Carthage By: Sarah Marie Smith Title: Mayor Date: 8/26/21 09-02-21(1t)

I, Roger Mims, have this 1999 Mercury Tracer with this VIN#1MEFM10P7XW615233 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 931-588-1630. 09-02-21(2t)

AUCTION The Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation will sell the following vehicles at auction Friday, SEPTEMBER 3rd, 2021 at 1:00 pm at 1085 N. Grundy Quarles Hwy., Gainesboro, TN • UC 103 2001 Dodge 2500 VIN 3B6KF26621M544341 — miles 145,445 • UC 157 2008 Ford Explorer VIN 1FMEU73E58UA15684 — miles 156,313 • UC 172 2009 Ford Explorer VIN 1FMEU73E99UA13907 — miles 104,840 • UC 173 2009 Ford Explorer VIN 1FMEU73E29UA13909 — miles 126,956 • UC 176 2009 Ford F250 3/4 ton VIN 1FTNF21509EA31999 — miles 126,012 • UC 187 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 VIN 1D7RVICP9BS606241 — miles 144,599 • UC 190 2011 Ford F250 VIN 1FDBF2B62BEC06894 — miles 112,481 • UC 198 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 VIN 1C6RD7KP3CS223177 — miles 66,320 • UC 199 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 VIN 1C6RD7FP2CS223178 — miles 203,385 • UC 205 2012 Ford F550 VIN 1FDUF5HT0CEB45022 — miles 99,660 • UC 207 2013 Ford F150 VIN 1FTFW1EFODFA47902 — miles 194,080 • UC 71 1999 Ford F250 VIN 1FFDNF21F8XED32165 — miles 170,177 • UC 182 2010 Silverado 1500 VIN 3GCRKPEA5AG164532 — miles 158,964 • UC 130 2004 Dodge 2500 VIN 3D7KU26D54G256743 — miles 64,068 • 4 Self Contained ROW Sprayers Visit our website www.ucemc.com to see pictures of auction items. Th e vehicles may be seen the week of the auction at UCEMC Gainesboro Offi ce located at 1085 N. Grundy Quarles Hwy., Gainesboro TN. Th ese items will be sold as is, where is. All mileage is approximate. Buyers must deliver cash or a good check on the day of the sale. Announcements made on the day of the sale will supersede this ad.