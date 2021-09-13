Obit – Mr. James C. Baker

Mr. James C. Baker, age 87 of New Middleton, TN, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Mr. Baker was born November 14, 1933 in New Middleton, TN, a son of the late William Campbell Baker and Susie Mai Davenport Baker. He was also preceded in death by Step-mother; Mary Frances Harrison Baker, Brother; Robert (Nadine) Baker, and Brother-in-Law; Jimmy Ashe.

Mr. Baker graduate from Gordonsville High School in 1953. After high school he attended Tennessee Tech University. He married Hazel Click on October 17, 1958. Mr. Baker worked for Chappels Dairy in Jonesville, VA for 10 years. He returned to New Middleton in 1966 to help run the family dairy farm. Later he retired from Gaylord Entertainment in 2000 after working for several years. He was a member of the New Middleton Baptist Church.

Mr. Baker is survived by Wife of nearly 63 years; Hazel Baker of New Middleton, TN. Son; Larry (Joye) Baker of New Middleton, TN. Grandson; Dylan Baker of New Middleton, TN. Brother; Jerry (Lucy) Baker of New Middleton, TN. Sister; Dorothy Ashe of Lebanon, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services for Mr. Baker are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 1PM with Bro. B.J. Thomason officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday from 3:30PM until 8PM and on Monday from 10AM until service time at 1PM.

The family requests memorials be made to New Middleton Baptist Church.

The family requests masks be worn when visiting the funeral home.

