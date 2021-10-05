Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 10/07/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Gary W. Bush Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Gary W. Bush, Deceased, who died on the 16th day of September, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 1st day of October, 2021. Signed Mickey Bush, Co-Personal Representative Holly Bush, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 10-7-2t

In the general sessions court of wilson county, tennessee at Lebanon IN RE: IN THE MATTER OF HAZEL DEROSIA DOB:09/26/2019 GABRIELLE KIRA HALLIFAX. Petitioner/Mother, vs. CHRIS WILLIS, Respondent/Father. NO. 2021-JV-134 ORDER APPROVING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION This matter came to be heard on the 5th day of August 2021, before the Honorable Judge Ensley Hagan upon Petitioner’s Motion to Serve Father Via Publication. Based upon statements of counsel, Petitioner’s Affidavit and the record as a whole, the Court find as follows: I. Petitioner has made a diligent effort to locate Father in order to serve him, as evidenced by the Affidavits of Adam McDonald, Law Clerk of Attorney A. Tyler Whitaker and Private Investigator, Lisa VanStory of VanStory Investigations. Said Affidavits were attached to the Motion for Service by Publication filed on July 14, 2021. 2. Respondent’s, Chris Willis, whereabouts are unknown. 3. Therefore, Petitioner’s Motion to Serve Father via Publication is well taken and is therefore granted. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED: 1. That Petitioner’s Motion is well taken and is hereby granted and the Respondent/Father, CHRIS WILLIS, shall be served via publication in accordance with Tenn. Code Ann. § 21-1-204. 2. The Petitioner has submitted the necessary Affidavit demonstrating the efforts made to effectuate proper service upon the Respondent/Father, CHRIS WILLIS. 3. That Petitioner is hereby permitted to serve Respondent, CHRIS WILLIS, with service of process via publication in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper of regular circulation in Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee, P.O. Box 239, Carthage, TN 37030 which is the Respondent’s last known location. 4. The Clerk shall forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper of regular circulation in Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee. 5. All other matters are reserved pending further Orders of the Court. IT IS SO ORDERED THIS THE 17th DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2021. ENSLEY HAGAN, JUDGE A. TYLER WHITAKER, BPR 033926 Attorney for Petitioner 610 W. Main Street Lebanon, TN 37087 Phone: (615) 444-5511 9-30-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Peggy Harpe Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Peggy Harpe, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of September, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of September, 2021. Signed Matthew Harpe, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 9-30-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Troy Wayne Spivey Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Troy Wayne Spivey, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of September, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of September, 2021. Signed Emily Sterling, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 9-30-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Joseph E. Ware, Jr. Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Joseph E. Ware, Jr., Deceased, who died on the 18th day of September, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23th day of September, 2021. Signed Charles E. Ware, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie Winkler, Attorney 9-30-2t

I, Keith Hilton, am in the possession of a 2003 Chevy truck VIN #2GCEC19VX31173325. If any one has any information on this truck please contact me at 615-281-0232 or at PO BOX 103 Chestnut Mound TN, 38552 10-07-21(2t)

Public Notice The Carthage Planning Commission will meet October 13, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Smith County Chamber of Commerce building, 939 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage. In addition to other regular business, the purpose of the meeting is to considering allowing lot consolidation (reverse subdivision) of the following properties: The meeting is open to the public. You are urged to attend and be heard if you have any comments or questions regarding this matter. CDC guidelines will be followed at the meeting. VIVIAN LN, Map: 045P, Grp: A, Parcel: 012.05, CAB B SLIDE 95 — TO BE JOINED WITH — VIVIAN LN, Map: 045P, Grp: A, Parcel: 012.11, CAB D SLIDE 98 Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 10-07-21(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE Due to the rise in Covid cases, the Town of South Carthage will be hosting its regularly scheduled City Council meeting virtually, October 7, 2021 at 7:00 pm. Any citizen that would like to attend this virtual meeting will need to contact Town of South Carthage City Hall. Mayor, Hollis Mullinax 10-07-21(1t)

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 10-07-21(1t)

Public Notice The Smith County Election Commission will meet October 14, 2021, at 5:00 pm at the Election Commission Offi ce located at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN in the back conference room for the purpose of establishing voting precincts. 10-07-21(1t)

I, Zach Thackxton, have this 2007 Yamaha WR250F Motorcycle with this VIN#JYACG26Y07A001439 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 931-450-2540. 09-30-21(2t)