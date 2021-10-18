Obit – Mr. Ray Mungle

Mr. Ray Mungle, age 89 of Elmwood, died Friday morning, October 15 at his son’s home. He is survived by: children, Jesse Mungle and wife Tina of Lafayette, Patsy Hancock and husband Jimmy of Silver Point, Jackie Mungle and wife Sonya of Riddleton, Annie Mungle of Donelson, Tracy Maynard and husband Ronnie of Elmwood, Melinda Brown of Lebanon; siblings, Faye Christmas of Crossville, Chester Mungle of Hartsville, Katherine Graham of Gallatin; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Mungle is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home where his service will be conducted on Monday morning October 18 at 11:00 AM. Eld. Chris White will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: J. J. Mungle, Bubba Hancock, Jonathan Mungle, Daniel Driver, Robbie Christmas, Jacob Toney.

Visitation will begin on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Monday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM

Sanderson of Carthage