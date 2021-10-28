Obit – Mrs. Ruby Mai West

Mrs. Ruby Mai West, age 88 of Defeated Creek, died Wednesday evening, October 27 at Vandy Wilson in Lebanon. She is survived by: 3 children, Maxie Law and husband Bobby of South Carthage, Melissa (Sissy) Mofield of Gordonsville, Ricky (Bouncy) West and wife Angela of Pleasant Shade; sisters, Pauline Kinslow of Lafayette, Jo Helen Nixon of South Carthage; brother, Donnie Woodard and wife Anna of Russell Hill; 1 step-daughter, Joyce West and husband Harold of Tanglewood; 10 grandchildren, Shane Martin and wife Susan, Brandie Jones and husband Tom, Amber Hudson and husband Brian, Victoria Monday and husband Donald, Casey Rainey and fiancee’ Megan Baker, Kristin Claiborne and husband Troy, Allyson West, Alyssa West, Allexis West, Dennis West,13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. West is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday morning, October 30 at 11:00 AM. Eld. Shawn Shepherd and Eld. Scott Rigsby will officiate. Interment in the Davis Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Shane Martin, Casey Rainey, Dennis West, Jason Martin, Kobe Jones, James Hutson.

Visitation will begin on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to the Davis Cemetery Mowing Fund.

MASKS ARE SUGGESTED

