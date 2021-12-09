Obit – Mrs. Flora Mabery Runnells

Mrs. Flora Mabery Runnells, age 74, of South Carthage, died Tuesday morning, December 7 at Quality Care in Lebanon. She is survived by: husband, David Runnells; daughter, Tara Pirtle and husband Wes of South Carthage; 3 grandchildren, Lexie Wade of South Carthage, Chelsea Pirtle of South Carthage, Ethan Pirtle of South Carthage; sister, Elaine Bumpus and husband Fred of Lebanon; 3 brothers, Frank Mabery and wife Anita of Gordonsville, Jerry “Jay Bird” Mabery and wife Vickie of Gordonsville, Louis “Dooner” Mabery Jr and wife Teresa of Gordonsville.

Mrs. Runnells is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her services will be conducted on Friday afternoon, December 10 at 1:00 PM. Eld. James “Pee Wee” Massey will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Jeremy Mabery, Michael Driver, Jon Webb, Kevin Webb, David Driver, Terry Gibbs.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church.

