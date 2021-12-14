SHERIFF’S DEPT. K-9 UNIT INVESTIGATION LEADS TO CHARGES

A man faces multiple charges following a sheriff’s department K-9 unit investigation in Gordonsville. Sgt. Ridge Long was paroling in the area of the Pilot Travel Center when he encountered a red Dodge pickup truck parked in a gravel parking lot. After Sgt. Long parked his vehicle beside the truck, the driver cranked the truck, exited the vehicle and walk to the officer’s patrol unit, according to an offense report filed by Sgt. Long.

After speaking with the driver, the officer deployed his K-9 Braun who indicated on the vehicle, according to Sgt. Long’s report.

Located inside the vehicle were two bundles of heroin with both weighing in at approximately one-half gram and a set of digital scales with residue, according to the officer’s report. The officer also located three THC vapes and a half of a hydrocodone pill during the investigation, according to the report. In addition, three firearms were also located in the vehicle. James Robert Benjamin Brown, 28, Morristown, was charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, manufacture/delivery/sale of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substances.

Bond for Brown was set at $11,500. Brown is to appear in general sessions court on March 10.