Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 12/23/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Bobby Joe Yates Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Bobby Joe Yates, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of November, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of December, 2021. Signed Dvonne Davis, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 12-23-2t

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Gordonsville is soliciting sealed bids for the installation of a tornado early warning system. The submitted bids should include geographical evaluation, installation, hardware, software, battery backup and initial testing for a system that provides adequate coverage for the Town of Gordonsville. All bids are to be received by City Hall no later than Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Bids will be opened at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 03, 2022. The Town has the right to reject any and all bids. Town of Gordonsville 615-683-8282 ext. 3 63 E. Main Street Gordonsville, TN 38563 John Potts, Mayor 12-23-21(1t)

________________________

The Tennessee Public Utilities Commission designated Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative Corp. (“Twin Lakes”) the “Eligible Telecommunications Carrier” for its service area for universal service purposes. The goal of universal service is to provide all citizens access to essential telecommunications services. Twin Lakes provides the supported services—voice telephony service and broadband Internet access service—throughout its designated service area. This includes access to: • Voice grade access to the public switched network • Minutes of use for local service provided at no additional charge • Access to emergency services provided by local government or other public safety organizations, such as 911 and enhanced 911 • Toll limitation service for qualifying low-income customers • Broadband Internet access service which includes the capability to send data to and receive data from the Internet, but excludes dial-up service. Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative Corp. provides basic single party residence (with unlimited local usage) and basic business service for rates which range from $22.34-$39.99 for residential customers and $27.50-$36.99 for business customers. Broadband Internet access service is provided at rates which start at $49.99 per month for residential customers and $69.99 per month for business customers. Twin Lakes would be pleased to provide you with specific rates for your area upon request. Twin Lakes offers qualified customers a Lifeline Service Discount. Lifeline is a non-transferable, federal benefit that makes monthly phone or broadband service more affordable. Eligible households may apply the monthly Lifeline discount on either voice (home or wireless) or broadband (home or wireless), but not both. The current discount provided under Twin Lakes Lifeline service is $9.25 per month for broadband with a minimum speed of 25/3 Mbps subject to certain exceptions or $5.25 per month for voice-only service for each month the customer qualifies. A household is eligible for the Lifeline discount if the customer’s annual household income is at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines. You may also qualify for the Lifeline program if a customer, a dependent, or the customer’s household participates in one or more of the following programs: • Medicaid • Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) • Supplemental Security Income; • Federal Public Housing Assistance (Section 8) • Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefit. Twin Lakes is an active participant in the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. The EBB Program is a temporary program designed to help Americans afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of December 31, 2021, qualifying households enrolled in the EBB Program will begin transition to a longer-term Affordable Connectivity Program. The Affordable Connectivity Program will reduce support and supplant the EBB Program, while continuing to provide eligible households with a discount on broadband service. Twin Lakes will not discriminate against any individual for any reason and will provide services to all citizens in a nondiscriminatory fashion. It is the intent of the Twin Lakes to fully comply with the provision of Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Twin Lakes is committed to a moral, ethical, and legal responsibility to ensure equitable employment practices and the delivery of services regardless of an individual’s race, color, religion, national origin, age, disability, gender or political affiliation. If you have any questions, please call Twin Lakes at 1-800-644-8582. NOTICE From Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative Corp.

________________________

NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF 25 UTILITY DISTRICT Due to the New Years holiday our regular meeting will be held on January 6, 2022 at 6:00pm 12-16-21(2t)

________________________

NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF 25 UTILITY DISTRICT Due to a rate increase from our water supplier, effective with the January 10th, 2022 reading our rates will be: 0-1500 gallons (minimum bill)………………..$27.31 + tax Remainder………………………….$10.70 per thousand + tax 12-16-21(2t)

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE Comes now Jeff Mason, Smith County Mayor, pursuant to the provisions of TCA § 5-5- 111(a)(2), and hereby provides notice to the public of the need to fi ll the vacancy the offi ce of Smith County Road Superintendent. The seat held by Road Superintendent Michael Kemp became vacant by his resignation as of 11/18/2021. Interested residents of Smith County have an opportunity to make application for consideration provided that all persons interested must be qualifi ed to fi ll the vacancy. Applicants must meet the general qualifi cations for all elected offi cials (TCA 8-18-101) as well as Road Superintendent specifi c qualifi cations in accordance with TCA 54-7-104. These additional specific qualifications are as follows: Interested persons must submit an application to be certified that they meet the required qualifi cations by the Tennessee Highway Off cials Certification Board. Applications may be obtained from the Tennessee Secretary of State website or the Smith County Mayor’s offi ce. All applications must be sent directly to the Tennessee Highway Officials Certification Board and postmarked no later than January 4, 2022. In order for a name to be considered, that person must have received certification and must receive a nomination by a member of the Smith County Commission. All persons nominated must be present at the meeting of the Smith County Commission or submit a signed statement indicating that the nominee is willing to serve in the position if appointed. After applications sent to the Tennessee Highway Offi cials Certifi cation Board have been processed, and a list of certifi ed applicants has been received by Smith County, the appointment will be made by the Smith County Commission in February at the regularly scheduled meeting. Jeff Mason, Smith County Mayor 12/07/2021 1. A high school education or an equivalent degree recognized by the Tennessee State Board of Education (such as a GED), and 2. At least one of the following: (a) Be a graduate of an accredited school of engineering, with at least two (2) years of experience in highway construction or maintenance; (b) Be licensed to practice engineering in Tennessee; or (c) Have had at least four (4) years’ experience in a supervisory capacity in highway construction or maintenance; or a combination of education and experience equivalent to (a) or (b), as evidenced by affidavits fi led with the board. 12-16-21(2t)