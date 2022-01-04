Leal & Public Notices For The Week Of 01/06/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Dennis Delancey Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Dennis Delancey, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of December, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of December, 2021. Signed Brenda Bunker, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 12-30-2t

I, Janet Anderson, have this 2007 Mercury Mariner with this VIN#4MZYU81197KJ09143 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-0811. 1-06-22(2t)

I, Jimmy Davis, have this 2010 Hyundai Elantra with this VIN#KMHDU4AD7AU924908 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please call 615-897-2584 or text only 615-281-9322. 1-06-22(1t)

I, Guy Drake, have this 1964 Chevrolet Malibu with this VIN#45837H116755 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-9725. 12-30-21(2t)

ELECTION NOTICE May 3, 2022 REPUBLICAN & DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY ELECTION A Republican and Democratic Primary has been called for the following offices. All candidates, including independent candidates, who desire to run for any of the offices listed below must submit a petition to the Smith County Election Office by the Qualifying Deadline of Noon, February 17, 2022. 15th Judicial District Judges (8 Year Terms) Circuit Court Judge – Division I Circuit Court Judge – Division II Chancellor Criminal Court District Attorney General Public Defender County Offices that will be on the Primary Ballot (4 Year Terms, unless noted) County Mayor County Commission All Districts (3 from each district) Trustee General Sessions Judge 8 year term Sheriff Peace Officers Standards & Training filing due February 3, 2022 Circuit Court Clerk County Clerk Register of Deeds Road Superintendent To fill an unexpired term -TN Highway Officials Certification filing due February 3, 2022 School Board District 3 (New Middleton) District 4 (Rock City) District 6 (Carthage) District 8 (Elmwood) Petition Deadlines Petitions Available……………… December 20, 2021 Qualifying Deadline ………. Noon February 17, 2022 Withdrawal Deadline ……… Noon February 24, 2022 South Carthage Municipal Candidates will not be on the May primary ballot. South Carthage candidates will pick up their petitions beginning February 7 with a qualifying deadline of Noon, April 7, 2022 Photo ID Requirements State law requires all voters who vote by personal appearance to present a photo ID issued by the US or TN government. For more information regarding exemptions and acceptable forms of photo IDs, please contact our office. SMITH COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 Phone 615-735-8241 Fax 615-735-8253 Website: smithcountyelection.com Email: vote@smithcountyelection.com Office Hours: Monday-Friday 8 am to 4 pm Closed Jan 17 & Feb 21 for Holidays Wesley Rigsby, Chairman • Anne Waggoner, Secretary Commissioners • Rob Goodrow, Donnie Dennis, Steven Willbur Yvonne Gibbs, Administrator of Elections 01-06-22(1t)