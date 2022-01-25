WELL-KNOWN DOCTOR/MILITARY VETERAN PASSES AWAY AT 101

Funeral services are set for Friday afternoon for well-known, longtime Carthage physician and Smith County native Dr. Gordon Petty. Dr. Petty passed away in the early morning hours of Monday (January 24) at the age of 101. Having a career spanning 50 years, the Carthage resident was a vital link to the county’s past, having began work as a physician when house calls were common.

In July of 1951, Dr. Petty began his local practice, constructing a five bedroom clinic which also served as a hospital. In an article which appeared in a 2016 edition of the Courier, Dr. Petty estimated he delivered as many as 7,000 babies during his lengthy career. For several years, Dr. Petty partnered with another well-known doctor, the late Dr. Hugh Green.

When he first began practicing medicine, Dr. Petty noted in the article he sometimes received chickens, eggs, vegetables, fruits for his services from those who could not pay their bill. Also, in the early years, there was a lot of charity work for those who had no means of paying a doctor’s visit.

