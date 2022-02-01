GHS NAMES ALUM/FORMER OAKLAND ASST. JACKSON AS FB COACH

The Gordonsville High School football program sent shock waves across the landscape of Tennessee High School football last week when the school announced 2003 GHS graduate Stephen Jackson as the new head coach of the Tigers.

Jackson takes the reins of the storied Big Blue program after long time GHS coach Scott Clemons relinquished his head coaching role after four seasons. Clemons plans to remain as part of the Tigers’ coaching staff.

The former All-Region Gordonsville High linebacker had been the defensive coordinator of Class 6A powerhouse and nationally ranked Murfreesboro program Oakland High since 2015. The Patriots are coming off a perfect 15-0 campaign and capturing the 6A State Title in December which was the program’s third (2018, 2020, 2021) with Jackson on the staff.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!