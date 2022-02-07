Obit – Mr. William Ellis

Mr. William Ellis, of the Bradford Hill community, died at 10:22 a.m. Saturday morning, February 5, 2022, at the age of 59 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage.

Mr. Ellis is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his wife, Cheryl, daughter, Christy Ellis, and son, Clinton Ellis, were to make arrangements on Monday, February 7th.

He was the son of the late Carthage residents Frank and Naomi Kendall Ellis.

The complete obituary will be published in the next edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE