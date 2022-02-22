| logout
COMMISSIONERS SELECT BARRETT TO FILL ROAD SUPERINTENDENT SEAT
For a second time in less than a year, county commissioners have appointed a road superintendent. Interim Road Superintendent Mickey Glenn Barrett was appointed to the position by a slim 10-9 vote during the county commission’s February meeting. Four of the 24 member commission were absent from the critical meeting.
Meanwhile, one commissioner abstained from voting.
