Obit – Mr. Ray Bowman

Lifelong Graveltown Community resident and farmer, Mr. Ray (Hoover) Bowman died at the age of 60 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center at 7:35 a.m. Sunday morning March 21, 2022 where he was admitted at 4:23 a.m. that morning suffering from congestive heart failure.

Mr. Bowman was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning March 23rd. Eld. Scott Rigsby officiated and burial followed beside his mother and father in the Bowman family plot at the Poley Beasley Cemetery in the Graveltown Community.

He was born Raymond Harold Bowman Jr. in Carthage on January 6, 1962 and was one of two sons and a daughter of the late Raymond Harold Bowman Sr. who died at the age of 83 on July 10, 2020 and the late Sandra Sue Kemp Bowman who also died at the age of 83 on November 18, 2021.

Having never married, Mr. Bowman was a 1980 graduate of Smith County High School where he was on the student council his sophomore year, a member of the VICA club his junior and senior years and the speech and drama clubs his senior years.

Mr. Bowman was a member of the Pleasant Shade Upper Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Surviving is his sister, Becky Bowman Hackett and husband Phillip of the Tanglewood Community and a brother, Charlie Bowman and wife Melanie Sadler Bowman of the Graveltown Community; niece, Keely Hackett; two nephews, Canaan Bowman and wife Paige Litchford Bowman, Cayde Bowman and wife Mariah Shivers Bowman; six great nieces and nephews.

The Bowman family requests memorials to the Poley Beasley Cemetery mowing fund.

