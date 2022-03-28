Obit – Mrs. Angela Martin

Mrs. Angela Lynn Pettross Martin, age 57, of Lebanon formerly of Carthage, TN passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Carl and Athalene Woodard and paternal grandparents, Leon and Agnes Pettross. She is survived by husband of almost 30 years, Zach Martin; parents, Glenn and Nancy Pettross Jr.; son, Andrew (Macey) Martin; daughter, Anna Leigh Martin; grandson, Barrett Lee Martin; brother, Lee (Elizabeth) Pettross; father-in-law, Pat (Barbara) Martin; mother-in-law, Edna Katherine Schubeck; sister-in-law, Mandy (Clarke) Goodrich; brother-in-law, Matt Martin; nieces, Rachel (Ben) Salstrand and Rebecca Pettross; nephew, Caleb Pettross; and numerous other loving family, friends, and co-workers.

Angie was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and a 1983 graduate of Smith County High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from MTSU and was an administrative assistant with Department of Transportation for the State of Tennessee for 33 years, serving under 6 commissioners and 5 governors.

Angie loved decorating, antiquing, flowers, and red birds. Spending time with her family and at the beach were her favorite past times.

Visitation was held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Immanuel Baptist Church from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. and again on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. A private family interment followed.

Pastor Jeff Pratt and Bro. Darrin Reynolds will officiate.

Pallbearers will be William Porter, Mark Thompson, Gary Yarbrough, Jim McDowell, Derek Southworth, and Glenn Schroeder. Honorary pallbearers, John Schroer, Clay Bright, Joe Galbato, and Paul Deggs.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to MD Anderson.

Partlow Funeral Home, Lebanon in charge of arrangements.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Martin and Pettross Family.

