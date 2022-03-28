Obit – Mrs. Loretta Rodenbach

Mrs. Loretta Pauline Kerver Rodenbach, age 83, of Carthage, TN, formerly of Morwood, PA went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. She was born on December 2, 1938 in Morwood, PA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer William Rodenbach, her sister Mathilda “Dolly” Madeline Kerver Landis, and her parents, Edward J. and Laura High Myers Kerver of Earlington, PA. She is survived by son, Stacey William (Tracey) Rodenbach of Carthage, TN, and her grandson Ephraim Rodenbach of Carthage, TN, brothers: Franklin Dale Kerver of Sullivan County, PA and Edward Allen Kerver of Pennsburg, PA and nieces and nephews.

Loretta attended Peyton Creek Baptist Church and was retired from Penn Engineering. She loved to read and spend time with her grandson, family and friends.

Services will be private with the immediate family. In memory of Loretta memorial donations may be made to her favorite charity. Samaritan’s Purse.

BASS of CARTHAGE