Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 03/31/22

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 27, 2015, executed by BILLY G WATKINS, MARY M WATKINS, conveying certain real property therein described to KERRY WEBB, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded August 5, 2015, in Deed Book 294, Page 30 ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE,DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS TO-WIT: BEING A HOUSE AND LOT AND BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN AT ROCK FENCE IN Z.T. PAYNE HEIRS` LINE; THENCE WEST WITH SAID FENCE (PAYNE LINE) 233 FT. TO SMALL BODOCK TREE; THENCE NORTH 180 FT. TO IRON STAKE; THENCE EAST 233 FT. TO CENTER OF DITCH AT OAK GROVE KEMPVILLE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH WITH SAID ROAD 180 FT. TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRE MORE OR LESS AND GENERALLY BOUNDED ON THE WEST BY J . D. HUDSON, ET UX; NORTH BY J. D. HUDSON, ET UX, EAST BY OAK GROVE-KEMPVILLE ROAD AND SOUTH BY Z. T. PAYNE HEIRS. Parcel ID: 017-035.03 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 87 GLADDICE RD, PLEASANT SHADE, TN 37145. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): BILLY G WATKINS, MARY M WATKINS OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: UPPER CUMBERLAND EMC , UPPER CUMBERLAND ELECTRIC MEMBERSHIP CORPORATION The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (470) 508-9401 3-24-3t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S FORECLOSURE SALE WHEREAS, Stephanie Grace Law Vance and Buck Vance executed a Deed of Trust to Steve Holmes Law Firm, P.C., Trustee for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for R.H. Lending, Inc, on October 30, 2012 and recorded on November 8, 2012 in Book 255, Page 47, Instrument No. 12002662, and modified by Loan Modification recorded on October 10, 2013, in Book 268, Page 786, Instrument No. 13002671, and further modified by Loan Modification recorded March 8, 2016, in Book 301, Page 527, Instrument No. 16000560, and further modified by Loan Modification recorded March 28, 2019, in Book 354, Page 158, Instrument No. 19000886, and further modified by Loan Modification recorded on in the Office of the Register of Smith County, Tennessee. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust U.S. Bank National Association not in its individual capacity but solely as Legal Title Trustee for RMTP Trust, Series 2021 BKM-TT-V (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on May 10, 2022, at 1:00 PM at 322 Justice Drive, Carthage, TN 37030 at the Smith County Courthouse, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, TN: Being Lot No. 1 of the Harville Division, property as of record in Cabinet C, Plat 10, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee for a more complete and accurate legal description. SUBJECT TO A RIGHT OF WAY EASEMENT AS OF RECORD IN BOOK 118, PAGE 115, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO A QUITCLAIM DEED TO RIGHTS IN MINERAL LEASE AS OF RECORD IN BOOK 133, PAGE 711, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO A QUITCLAIM DEED TO RIGHTS IN MINERAL LEASE AS OF RECORD IN BOOK 133, PAGE 733, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO A MINERAL LEASE AS OF RECORD IN BOOK 5, PAGE 211, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO A MINERAL LEASE AS OF RECORD IN BOOK 82, PAGE 448, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO A MINERAL LEASE AS OF RECORD IN BOOK 111, PAGE 167, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN DORMANT MINERAL BOOK 1, PAGE 46, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN DORMANT MINERAL BOOK 111, PAGE 167, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO A RESERVATION OF MINERAL RIGHTS AS OF RECORD IN BOOK 111, PAGE 167, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO A LEASE AGREEMENT AS OF RECORD IN BOOK 5, PAGE 356, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO A LEASE AGREEMENT AS OF RECORD IN BOOK 5, PAGE 211, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. THE PREVIOUS AND LAST CONVEYANCE BEING A WARRANTY DEED FROM PAMELA FAYE SILCOX HARVILLE UNTO STEPHANIE GRACE LAW VANCE RECORDED THE 9TH DAY OF JANUARY 2006 IN BOOK 141, PAGE 725, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF SMITH COUNTY TENNESSEE. Street Address: 147 Horseshoe Bend Lane, Elmwood, TN 38560 Parcel Number: 055 055 034.01 000 Current Owner: Stephanie Grace Law Vance Other Interested Party(ies): If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. McMichael Taylor Gray LLC Substitute Trustee 3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260 Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 Office: 404-474-7149 Fax: 404-745-8121 MTG File No.: TN2022-00024 3-24-6t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Josephine Taylor Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mary Josephine Taylor, Deceased, who died on the 16th day of March, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of March, 2022. Signed David Taylor, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 3-31-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Linda Slagle Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Linda Slagle, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of February, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of March, 2022. Signed Phillip Slagle, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie Winkler, Attorney 3-31-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Gayle Cripps Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Gayle Cripps, Deceased, who died on the 26th day of October, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of March, 2022. Signed Javin Cripps, Personal Representative Davanda Craighead, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Zach Taylor, Attorney 3-7-2t

Notice of Public Hearing A public hearing will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. in the Executive Conference Room at 122 Turner High Circle in Carthage. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of applying for a Community Development Block Grant focusing on child care creation through the State of Tennessee Economic and Community Development. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefi ts of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact Smith County Mayor Jeff Mason at (615) 735-2294. Jeff Mason, Smith County Mayor 03-31-22(2t)

SMITH COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING The Smith County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. An extension of the current contract with the Directors of School is on the agenda.This public notice is made pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 49-2- 203 and provides 15 days’ notice of the Board’s intent to extend a contract to a person for the Director of Schools position. 03-31-22(3t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, April 7th, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. At 5:00 p.m., there will be a budget workshop. Both meetings will take place at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage and are open to the public. Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthag 03-31-22(1t) Please note: Carthage residents who have asked to speak regarding the closure of downtown Main Street for concerts and special events may do so during the “Citizens Concerns” portion of the regular meeting at 6:00 p.m.

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Highway Department will be accepting bids for two back-hoes to be opened April 7th at 10:00 a.m. at the Turner Building, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030. The Smith County Highway Department has the right to accept or reject any or all bids. This will be a 12 month rent or lease agreement. Specs can be requested by email at [email protected] Mickey Barrett , Smith County Road Superintendent 03-31-22(1t)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Highway Department will be accepting bids for three pieces of equipment and two trailers to be opened March 31st at 10 a.m. at the Turner Building, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030. The Smith County Highway Department has the right to accept or reject any or all bids. This will be a 12 month rent or lease agreement. Specs can be requested by email at [email protected] The following equipment will be as follows: 1. Skid Steer and Trailer 2. Tandem Roller and Trailer 3. Three Wheel Towable Road Broom 03-24-22(2t)

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Andrea Waggoner. The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 03-17-22(2t)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be held on April 13, 2022 at or about 11:00 AM, local time, at the usual and customary location of the Smith County Courthouse, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Tony E. Hembree and wife, Lisa E. Hembree to Michelle Wood as Trustee for CitiFinancial, Inc., Beneficiary, executed May 11, 2006, of record in Book 149, Page 454, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Stephens Millirons, P.C., having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust as Trustee for PNPMS Trust III The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder, for cash, subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: All that certain parcel/unit of land in 14th Civil District, Smith County, State of TN, as more fully described in Book 124 Page 13 ID# 460-A-20.00, being known and designated as Lot No. 46 Plan of Cumberland Cove Subdivision, filed in Plat Book 3 at Page 86. Being the same property conveyed by Fee Simple Deed from Cumberland Mortgage Company, a subsidiary of Cumberland Bancshares, Inc. to Tony E. Hembree and wife, Lisa E. Hembree, dated 03/24/1992 recorded on 3/25/1995 in Book 124, Page 13 in Smith County Records, State of TN. Being the same property conveyed to Tony E. Hembree and wife, Lisa M. Hembree by Deed from Cumberland Mortgage Company, a subsidiary of Cumberland Bancshares, Inc., recorded in Deed Book 128, Page 161 in Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 151 Cumberland Cove Drive, Carthage, TN 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 0460 A 020.00 Current owner(s) of Property: Tony E. Hembree and wife, Lisa M. Hembree Other interested parties: First Heritage Credit If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. The right is reserved to sell the Property to the next highest bidder in the event any higher bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Stephens Millirons, P.C., Substitute Trustee 120 Seven Cedars Drive Huntsville, AL 35802 PH: (256) 382-5500 FX: (256) 536-9388 SMPC# 2022-23744 Carthage Courier March 17, 2022, March 24, 2022, March 31, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on Thursday April 7, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on the passage of the following Ordinance: The hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street. Following the public hearing the Town of South Carthage Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Hollis Mullinax, Mayor 1. Ordinance # 22-420 – Delinquent sewer accounts for calendar year 2021 03-17-22(1t)