Obit – Mrs. Willie D. Ray Youngblood

Mrs. Willie D. Ray Youngblood, age 96, of Gordonsville, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Mrs. Youngblood was born on August 13, 1925, in the Lancaster community of Smith County, a daughter of the late Polk Ray and Alta Samson Ray. She was married to J.L. Youngblood on February 12, 1947, he preceded her in death on September 10, 1988. She was also preceded by a son, Billy Gary Youngblood on October 17, 2020. She was a 1943 graduate of Gordonsville High School, she worked at the Welsh Manufacturing Company, volunteered at Carthage General Hospital for 10 years and transitioned to Riverview Regional Hospital where she volunteered for 12 years. She was a member of the Lancaster Methodist Church.

Mrs. Youngblood is survived by several cousins.

Funeral services for Mrs. Youngblood were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 1PM with Bro Scott Ezell and Bro Floyd Massey officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Mrs. Youngblood can be made to Riverview Regional Hospital Volunteers.

