Legal & Pubic Notices For The Week Of 04/07/22

Commonwealth of Massachusetts The Trial Court Probate and Family Court Barnstable Probate and Family Court 3195 Main Street PO Box 346 Barnstable, MA 02630 (508)375-6710 Citation on Petition to Change Name Docket No. BA22C0016CA In the matter of: Alina M. Butler on behalf of Ailyn Muslimova Butler A Petition to Change Name of Minor has been filed by Alina M. Butler on behalf of Ailyn Muslimova Butler of West Yarmouth MA requesting that the court enter a Decree changing their name to: Ailyn Aubrey Foster. IMPORTANT NOTICE Any person may appear for purposes of objecting to the petitition by filing an appearance at: Barnstable Probate and Family Court before 10:00 A.m. on the return day of 03/17/2022. This is NOT a hearing date, but a deadline by which you must file a written appearance if you object to this proceeding. WITNESS, Hon. Susan Sard Tierney, First Justice of this Court. February 15, 2022 Anastasia W Perrino, Register of Probate 4-7-1t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Gayle Cripps Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Gayle Cripps, Deceased, who died on the 26th day of October, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of March, 2022. Signed Javin Cripps, Personal Representative Davanda Craighead, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Zach Taylor, Attorney 3-7-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Linda Slagle Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Linda Slagle, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of February, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of March, 2022. Signed Phillip Slagle, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie Winkler, Attorney 3-31-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Josephine Taylor Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mary Josephine Taylor, Deceased, who died on the 16th day of March, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of March, 2022. Signed David Taylor, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 3-31-2t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 27, 2015, executed by BILLY G WATKINS, MARY M WATKINS, conveying certain real property therein described to KERRY WEBB, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded August 5, 2015, in Deed Book 294, Page 30 ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE,DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS TO-WIT: BEING A HOUSE AND LOT AND BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN AT ROCK FENCE IN Z.T. PAYNE HEIRS` LINE; THENCE WEST WITH SAID FENCE (PAYNE LINE) 233 FT. TO SMALL BODOCK TREE; THENCE NORTH 180 FT. TO IRON STAKE; THENCE EAST 233 FT. TO CENTER OF DITCH AT OAK GROVE KEMPVILLE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH WITH SAID ROAD 180 FT. TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRE MORE OR LESS AND GENERALLY BOUNDED ON THE WEST BY J . D. HUDSON, ET UX; NORTH BY J. D. HUDSON, ET UX, EAST BY OAK GROVE-KEMPVILLE ROAD AND SOUTH BY Z. T. PAYNE HEIRS. Parcel ID: 017-035.03 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 87 GLADDICE RD, PLEASANT SHADE, TN 37145. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): BILLY G WATKINS, MARY M WATKINS OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: UPPER CUMBERLAND EMC , UPPER CUMBERLAND ELECTRIC MEMBERSHIP CORPORATION The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (470) 508-9401 3-24-3t

TOWN OF CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE INVITATION TO BID FOR CONSTRUCTION OF MAIN STREET WATER LINE REPLACEMENT RECEIPT OF PROPOSALS Sealed Proposals for the construction of the Main Street Water Line Replacement, will be received at the office of the Town of Carthage City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN 37030, Attention: Mayor Sarah Smith on or before 2:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, April 28th, 2022 and immediately thereafter all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Sealed envelopes containing proposals shall be marked “Proposal for the Town of Carthage, Tennessee, Main Street Water Line Replacement,” Bidders must be licensed by the State of Tennessee to perform the work required. The envelope containing the bid shall be marked to show the bidder’s Tennessee Contractor’s license number, expiration date and the part of the classification applying to the bid, otherwise the bid will not be opened. No Proposal will be considered unless it is made on the proposal form which is included in the Contract Documents. The Proposal must not be removed from the Contract Documents with which it has been bound by the Town of Carthage, Tennessee. This Proposal must be addressed as indicated in the previous paragraph. It shall be the Bidder’s responsibility that the envelope be properly addressed to ensure that the Proposal is received on or before the appropriate time. The project will include the following described construction: The furnishing, installing, and testing of approximately 2,730 linear feet of 8” Class 350 DIP water main installed by open cut method including all fittings (restrained), valves (restrained), water services reconnections, 8” water main connections, unclassified excavation, backfill, tie-ins, working in close proximity with other utilities, property restoration, pavement restoration, flushing, construction taps, testing, and all other appurtenances and other work as shown on the construction drawings or indicated in the Contract specifications. Official (numbered) Bid Documents shall be obtained at the office of Water Management Services, LLC, 2 International Plaza, Suite 401, Nashville, Tennessee 37217 (telephone: 615-366-6088). A non-refundable deposit of $50.00 must be made for each set obtained. Bid documents may be examined at Builder’s Exchange of Tennessee, 301 S. Perimeter Park Drive, Suite 100, Office 9, Nashville, TN 37211, and the office of the Town of Carthage. No bid shall be withdrawn after the opening of the proposals without the consent of the Town of Carthage for a period of ninety (90) days after the scheduled time of the closing of bids. The successful bidder shall be required to fully complete all work in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Contract Documents within 180 consecutive calendar days from and including the date to start work established in a written order from and including the date to start work established in a written order from Town of Carthage. Town of Carthage reserves the right to reject any proposal for failure to comply with all requirements of the notice or of any of the Contract Documents; however, it may waive any minor defects or informalities at its discretion. Town of Carthage further reserves the right to reject all proposals. Dated at Carthage, Tennessee this 5th day of April, 2022. BY: SARAH MARIE SMITH, MAYOR, TOWN OF CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE

Public Notice The Town of Gordonsville will hold a budget workshop on April 11, 2022; 5:30 p.m. to discuss the upcoming Fiscal Year 2022/2023 Budget. All interested citizens are invited to attend. John Potts, Mayor

I, Russell Gibbs, have this 1959 Chevy Apache with this VIN#3A59N120848 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-281-0915. 04-07-22(2t)

Bid Notice WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids from qualifi ed vendors for: GBID-715 The sale of real property located at Old Post Offi ce – 203 East Main St. Lebanon, TN (Former Wilson County Election Commission) For Your Information: If you are interested in seeing this property, please contact Mr. Robert Baines, Wilson County Director of Operations at 615-444-1383. The process to bid will be as follows: This property is being sold as is, where is. WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT Property Specifi cations: • Details available at wilsoncountytn.gov All sealed bids will be accepted before interested parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifi cations. “Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefi ts of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal fi nancial assistance.” A. The property will be advertised March 28, 2022, thru April 22, 2022. B. Sealed bids will be accepted in the Wilson County Finance Offi ce on April 26th, 27th and 28th. They must be turned in by Noon on April 28, 2022. Clearly marked with GBID 715. C. On April 28, 2022, the Finance Director will open all bids at 1:00PM in the Conference Room of the Wilson County Courthouse. D. The bids will be reviewed by the Wilson County Budget Committee at their regularly scheduled meeting on May 5, 2022. E. The Budget Committee reserves the right to accept any bid or reject all bids. F. Wilson County Government recognizes the historical and sentimental value of our buildings and therefore desires the integrity of the Old Post Offi ce remain intact. The future of this building will be discussed at length during the meeting as we hope the successful bidder plans for limited modifi cations so that this building may remain on the historical registry.

Notice of Public Hearing A public hearing will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. in the Executive Conference Room at 122 Turner High Circle in Carthage. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of applying for a Community Development Block Grant focusing on child care creation through the State of Tennessee Economic and Community Development. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefi ts of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact Smith County Mayor Jeff Mason at (615) 735-2294. Jeff Mason, Smith County Mayor 03-31-22(2t)

SMITH COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING The Smith County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. An extension of the current contract with the Directors of School is on the agenda. This public notice is made pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 49-2- 203 and provides 15 days’ notice of the Board’s intent to extend a contract to a person for the Director of Schools position. 03-31-22(3t)

EARLY and ABSENTEE VOTING May 3, 2022 Election Republican and Democratic Primaries EARLY VOTING Smith County Election Office 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 Gordonsville Civic Center 63 Main St, East Gordonsville, TN 38563 If you are registered to vote in Smith County, you may choose to vote early for all eligible offices on the ballot at either location regardless of where you live in the county. Please note the dates and times the locations are open. If you choose to vote on Election Day, you must go to the precinct located in the district where you live. Smith County Election Office April 13 thru April 28, 2022* Monday – Friday ……..…..… 8 am – 4 pm Saturdays ……..…….. 9 am – 12 pm April 19 & 26 (Tuesdays) …………….. 8 am – 7 pm OPEN LATE *Closed April 15, 2022 for Holiday ************************************************************************* Gordonsville Civic Center Early Voting Starts April 19 on selected Dates Tuesday……..…. April 19 .……… 8 am – 7 pm OPEN LATE Thursday ……….. April 21 ………. 8 am – 4 pm Friday ……….. April 22 ………. 8 am – 4 pm Saturday………… April 23 ……….. 9 am – 12 pm Tuesday……..…. April 26 .……… 8 am – 7 pm OPEN LATE Thursday ……….. April 28 ………. 8 am – 4 pm Election Day is May 3, 2022 The polls will be open from 7:00 am until 7:00 pm Voting Early by Personal Appearance Any voter who lives and is registered in Smith County may vote early. Within the dates and times listed above for early voting, a voter desiring to vote early by personal appearance shall go to an early voting location, sign an application to vote and cast their vote on a voting machine. Photo ID Requirements State law requires all voters who vote by personal appearance to present a photo ID issued by the US or TN government. For more information regarding exemptions and acceptable forms of photo IDs, please contact our office. Voting by Mail A registered voter desiring to vote absentee by mail must meet certain legal qualifications. To vote an absentee ballot by mail, the voter must make the request in writing and include their name (as registered), social security number, date of birth, residential address, mailing address (if different from residential address), the election they wish to vote in and political preference if voting in a Primary, the reason they are requesting to vote an absentee ballot and their signature. We will accept written requests by mail, fax or email beginning February 2, thru April 26, 2022. SMITH COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 Phone: 615-735-8241 – Fax 615-735-8253 [email protected] Office Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wesley Rigsby, Chairman • Anne Waggoner, Secretary Rob Goodrow, Commissioner • Donnie Dennis, Commissioner • Steve Willbur, Commissioner Yvonne Gibbs, Administrator of Elections