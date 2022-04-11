Mrs. Joyce Towns Dias, of Gallatin, died at 9:21 p.m. Sunday evening, April 3, 2022, at the age 87 at the TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage where she was admitted March 31st.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted Wednesday morning, April 6th. Burial followed the 11 a.m. services beside her husband in the Dias Section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

One of two daughters and a son of the late Ernest Odell Towns Sr., who died May 8, 2005 at the age of 96, and Clyde Cleveland Kemp Towns, who died March 20, 1989 at the age of 78, she was born Velma Joyce Towns in the Dixon Springs community on November 16, 1934.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Odell Towns Jr.

Mrs. Dias was married to Dixon Springs community native, Thomas Alonzo “Tom” Dias, who died at the age of 53 on February 21, 1984, following only twenty eight years of marriage. They were united in marriage on October 12, 1955.

She was saved at an early age and at the time of her death was a member of the McFerrin Missionary Baptist Church in Madison.

Mrs. Dias was a 1953 graduate of the Trousdale County High School.

In 1996 she retired as a Quality Control inspector from the General Electric Corporation in Hendersonville with a career spanning over thirty two years.

Surviving are her three children, Debbie Dias of Hendersonville, Andy Dias and wife, Crystal, of Cookeville, Betty Dias Bible and husband, Bob, of Mount Juliet; her loving sister, Maymie Samudio of Surprise, Arizona; four grandchildren, Drew Dias of Marietta, Georgia, Thomas Bright of Hendersonville, Jon Bright and wife, Chelsea, of Guild, Tennessee and Lillie Frakes of Salt Lake City, Utah; five great-grandchildren.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE