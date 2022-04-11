Obit – Mrs. Judy Knight Horton

Mrs. Judy Knight Horton, age 70, a homemaker of South Carthage, died at 2:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon, April 3, 2022, at her Lester Avenue home with her family at her bedside. She was battling cancer and was under the loving care of Caris Hospice of Cookeville.

Mrs. Horton was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her pastor, Bro. Scott Ezell, and Bro. Garry Wix, officiated at the 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, April 6, funeral services. Burial followed in section two at the Ridgewood Cemetery.

Mrs. Horton was one of six children born to the late Roy Peyton Knight Sr., who died at the age of 58 on October 26, 1976, and James Olean Beechboard Knight, who died at the age of 49 on January 10, 1972, and was born Judith Ann Knight in Carthage on June 20, 1951.

She was united in marriage on July 20, 1996 at the Carthage Church of the Nazarene to St. Marys community native Tony Len Horton. The ceremony was performed by Mrs. Horton’s brother, Bro. Charles Knight.

Mrs. Horton was a member of the Carthage Church of the Nazarene.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, Tony, of almost twenty six years, are her two children, Jonathan Duncan and wife, Elizabeth, of Sevierville, Hollie Crawford and husband, Jeremy, of South Carthage; three sisters, Linda Knight Tyree of the Tanglewood community, Sandra Knight Wilkerson and husband, Charles, of Lafayette, Sara Knight Wix of South Carthage; nine grandchildren, Averell, Emily, McKinley, Elijah, Gabriel, Benjamin, and Nathan Duncan, Caleb and Reece Crawford; three great-grandchildren, Kinzley, Briggs, and Lila Duncan.

