Obit – Mrs. Mary Ann Woodard Boyd

Mrs. Mary Ann Woodard Boyd, age 79 of Red Boiling Springs, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her home in Red Boiling Springs.

Mrs. Boyd was born on September 24, 1942 in the Buffalo Valley community of Putnam Co, a daughter of the late Reggie Woodard and Nodie Deweese Woodard. She was married to John Oliver Boyd on April 2, 1959 and he passed away on November 2, 2004. She was also preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Boyd, and a sister, Cathy Stafford. Mrs. Boyd was a Baptist and a homemaker.

Mrs. Boyd is survived by two daughters, Anita Shrum of Red Boiling Springs and Gail Boyd of Lafayette; two brothers, Ricky Woodard and Dale Woodard; two sisters, Barbara Jenkins and Wanda Clemons; eight grandchildren, Cody, Lisa, Ashley (Kris), Robin, Ronnie, Danielle, Zacharias, and Tonya; several great-grandchildren.

Graveside service and interment for Mrs. Boyd were conducted on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11AM at the Rock Springs Cemetery in Buffalo Valley.

