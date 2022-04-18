Obit – Mrs. Ruthie Ward Watson

Mrs. Ruthie Ward Watson, age 74, of the St. Mary’s community in Smith County, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Mrs. Watson was born February 3, 1948 in Stonewall, a daughter of the late John Wilson Ward and Marvorine Dillard Ward. She married Willie Dee Watson on February 3, 1968 and he preceded her in death on October 24, 2007. Mrs. Watson was also preceded in death by sisters, Nella Jean Ward Huff and Betty Ward Armistead; and son-in-law, Larry Burchett. She was a 1966 graduate of Smith County High School and was a member of the New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Watson is survived by children, Melinda Burchett of Baxter and Scott (Angela) Watson of Pea Ridge; grandchildren, Delanie (David) Webb and Bonnie Burchett; great-grandchildren, Katie Ann Webb, Benjamin Webb, and Mia Lloyd. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Watson were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 2PM with Eld. Steven Ray and Eld. James T. Gibbs officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

