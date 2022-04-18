Obit – Ms. Kathy Schwartz

Ms. Kathy Schwartz, age 26, of Alexandria, died Sunday morning, March 27, 2022, in Carthage.

A memorial service will be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home on Thursday afternoon, April 21, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with Allan Morales delivering the eulogy. The family will receive friends at the Carthage Chapel on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until the service at 3:00 p.m.

Born Kathleen Ann Schwartz in Saint Paul, Minnesota on January 19, 1996, she was the daughter of Ronald John Schwartz and Shannon Marie Hoose Schwartz of Alexandria.

Ms. Schwartz was a 2014 graduate of Cookeville High School.

She enjoyed exploring new restaurants, outdoor activities, shopping and traveling to the beach. She was particularly fond of dressing in her cowgirl boots and pearl necklace.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her daughter, Hollister Marie Schwartz of Alabama; her twin sister, Kayla Ann Schwartz of Alexandria; sisters, Kitty Williams & husband, Russ, of Alexandria, Sharon Fullilove & husband, LeAndre, of Carthage; a niece, nephews, and other loving family.

