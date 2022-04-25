Obit – Mr. Danny Bly

Buffalo community resident Mr. Danny Bly died at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, April 20, 2022, where he had been a resident since March 16, 2022. Mr. Bly was 74.

Memorial services are scheduled to be conducted Friday afternoon, April 29th, from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. David Plunkett will officiate. Mr. Bly was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

The Bly family will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage only on Friday, April 29th, from 11 a.m. until the memorial service at 1 p.m.

Mr. Bly was one of two sons born to the late Ira Hudson Bly, who died at the age of 71 on August 5, 1992, and Ollie Belle Robinson Bly, who died March 16, 1994 at the age of 72.

Mr. Bly was a 1966 graduate of the former Dupont High School in Old Hickory.

In Owatonna, Minnesota on September 2, 1989 he was united in marriage to Owatonna native, the former Charlene Ann Warner.

Following marriage, the couple relocated to the Hickman community where they attended the Hickman Baptist Church.

In 2002 they moved to the Buffalo community.

He retired in 1989 from the Nashville and Eastern Railroad in Nashville.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of over thirty two years, are his four children, Candy Bly Grisham and husband, Billy, of the Granville community, Kristy Bly Keller and husband, Scott, of Lakeland, Florida, Danny Wayne Bly and wife, Michelle, of Murfreesboro, Cody Bly and friend, Amanda Lovell, of the Brush Creek community; Larry Bly of the Hickman community; nine grandchildren, Harlee Ann, Joey, Josh, Morgan, Brandon, Charlice, Billy Wayne, Morgan, and Heaven; nine great-grandchildren, Nenna, Willow, Jaxon, Eli, Asher, Milani, Kayden, Kaiser, and Josiah.

