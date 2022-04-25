Obit – Mrs. Henrietta Smith

Mrs. Henrietta Smith, of the Rock City community, died at the age of 78 at the Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville on April 17th 2022, where she was transported by LifeFlight from the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage.

Graveside services were Saturday afternoon, April 23rd, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Johnny Grimes and Pastor David Anderson officiating. Burial followed beside her husband, Cordell Smith Sr., who died in 1985 at the age of 61, in the Wilson County Memorial Park.

Mrs. Smith was the owner of the Smith Trailer Park in the Rock City community.

Surviving are her son, Cordell Smith Jr., and friend, Darla Fox, a daughter, LaKita Smith.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Smith family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE