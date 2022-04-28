Fatal wreck results in grand jury indictment

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A fatal automobile accident in which two people were killed has resulted in criminal charges.

The wreck occurred in the Sullivans Bend community in June of last year.

Justin Caleb Hickman, 29, Elmwood, has been indicted by the county’s grand jury on two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication and two counts of vehicular homicide by recklessness.

A sealed indictment was issued during a special session of the grand jury held in November of last year.

Hickman, who has been outside the county, was formally served notice of the indictment on April 11 (2022) and made an initial court appearance on April 14, according to court records.

Bond for Hickman was set at $50,000.

