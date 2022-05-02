Obit – Mr. Walter Weatherford

Mr. Walter Allen Weatherford, age 49 of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Mr. Weatherford was born March 24, 1973 in Carthage, a son of Terry Lee Weatherford and the late Betty Jo Grisham Starnes. He was also preceded in death by niece, Amy Jude. He attended Gordonsville High School and worked at Westrock in Gallatin.

Mr. Weatherford is survived by fiancé, Teresa Mireles; sister, Dorothy Searcy; half-sister, Jodi Anderson; father, Terry Lee Weatherford. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Services for Mr. Weatherford were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 1PM.

