Obit – Mrs. Faye Furlow

Mrs. Faye Furlow, of the Brooks Bend community in Jackson County, died at her Brooks Bend Lane home at 7:38 p.m. Sunday evening, April 24, 2022, under the care of Caris Hospice of Cookeville. Mrs. Furlow was 74.

Bro. Jeff Burton officiated at the 11 a.m. Thursday morning, April 28th, funeral services from the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Thompson family lot at the Gene Butler Cemetery in the Brooks Bend Community.

Born Robbie Faye Thompson in the Reece Hollow community, she was one of four children of Mrs. Lottie Claudine Burton Thompson Barnes and companion Bobby Busby of Nashville and the late Wilton C. “Cotton” Thompson, who died at the age of 79 on September 20, 2004.

She and her life partner, John Dwight Shannon had been together since 1976.

Mrs. Furlow was a 1965 graduate of Central High School in Nashville.

She was a professional house cleaner.

Mrs. Furlow was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving, in addition to her mother and life partner, John, are Faye’s two children, Stephanie Bost and husband, Ricky, of Mount Juliet, Tracy Crawford and husband, Glen, of Carthage; sisters, Bonnie Robinson of Nashville, Janice Bowlin and husband, John, of Carthage; brother, Wilton C. Thompson and wife, Vicky, of Nashville; five grandchildren, Jeremy Bost and wife, Allie, Lindsey Bost, Matt Ferrell and wife, Amanda, Bethanie Mefford and husband, Alex, Zach Furlow and fiancée, Kimmie; four great-grandchildren, Caleb, Colton Taytum and Avery.

