Obit – Mrs. Phyllis Ann Duckworth

Ms. Phyllis Ann Duckworth, age 70 of Gordonsville, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Ms. Duckworth was born on October 10, 1951 in Bastrop, LA, a daughter of the late W. C. (Buddy) Duckworth and Ivee Mann Duckworth. She was also preceded by a brother, James “Monkey” Duckworth and a granddaughter, Heather Fox. She was a Baptist and was retired from the State of Tennessee Department of Probation & Parole. She loved her children, grandbabies, and great-grandbabies

Ms. Duckworth is survived by children, Wendy (Carl) Blaylock of Winnsboro, LA, Chris (Jennifer) Williams of Maumelle, AR, Angela Williams Jones of Gordonsville; step-son, Bill (Gail) Tomlinson Jr. of Chestnut Mound; grandchildren, Kayla (Trent) Johnson, Bryce Jones, Zoey (Nick Khuns) Jones, Jamie Williams, Jackson Goldman, Victoria Williams, Abigail Goldman, and Jaycee Fuqua; two step-grandchildren, Dillon Tomlinson and Alexis Tomlinson; grandson-in-law, Nathaniel Fox; great-grandchildren, Ashton Veatch, Gracie Veatch, Grant Jones, and Liam Khuns.

Funeral services for Ms. Duckworth were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 10AM from the Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Gregory and Bro. Junior Nesbitt officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery, Gordonsville.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.